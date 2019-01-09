Actor Mabedi discharged from Indian hospital after  successful surgery

Actor Eric Mabedi who successfully undergone a kidney transplant in India has been discharged from hospital and is scheduled to return home.

Mabedi, popularly known as ‘Jakobo’ left the country for India in November with the help from the Ministry of Health and Population.

The actor underwent a successful kidney transplant on December 8, 2018.

“I am grateful for the support I have been receiving here from Malawians who are led by the Malawian High Commissioner to India George Mkondiwa,” said Mabedi.

The actor has battled with diabetes since 1996 and he has been living on insulin self-injection treatment ever since.

It was only recently that doctors at Mwaiwathu Hospital recommended a transplant after noting his kidney could no longer function effectively.

After he sounded an SOS to raise funds for his travel to India, government through the MoH stepped in to help the revered actor by shouldering all his travel expenses, including that of his guardian and donor.

Mabedi is one of the founding members of Kwathu Drama Group and he is also president of the National Theatre Association of Malawi (Ntam).

Recently, President Peter Mutharika appointed him Copyright Society of Malawi (Cosoma) board chair.

The comedian has been very influential to Malawian entertainment sector and his acting life dates back to early 1990s.

