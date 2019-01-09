Police arrest ivory traders in Chikwawa

Malawi Police Servuces  in Chikwawa have arrested three people on suspicion that they were trading in ivory, banned product from elephants.

Some of the ivory

Police spokesperson in Chikhwawa Foster Benjamin identified the three as Gift Zachepa, 39, a Lisongwe and Thonje.

“When we arrested them, they said they got the ivory from Mozambique so we are investigating the matter,” said Benjamin.

He said the ivory, weighing 12kg is worth K12 million.

Trading in ivory is illegal worldwide as countries want to protect elephants whose numbers are dwindling at a fast rate because, among others, of trade in ivory

