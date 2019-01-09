Immigration arrests 9 foreigners over illegal stay

Immigration officials in Lilongwe have arrested nine people for illegal stay in the country and for fleeing from Dzaleka Refugee camp in Lilongwe.

Immigration Department spokesperson in central region Eric Banda said the illegal immigrants were picked from Kawale, Mchesi, Biwi and City Centre among other areas.

“Two of them were arrested for staying in the country without proper papers. They are all Nigerians,” said Banda.

He said the other seven fled from Dzaleka refugee camp.

“These people can be dangerous. They need to be at Dzaleka. Most f them are military people, they are soldiers this is why they should be confined at Dzaleka,” said Banda.

He said most of them needed security checks and vetting before they are allowed into the society, saying they can be a security risk to the nation.

Somalis and Ethiopians come to Malawi from their respective countries to seek asylum so too Burundians, Rwandese and people from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

