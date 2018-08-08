Actors Welfare Initiative joins blood donation campaign

Actors Welfare Initiative (AWI) has appealed to all artists in the country to donate blood through Malawi blood donation.

The body has put aside August 11 as a major day for the exercise but Creatives are encouraged to donate blood for the whole week at their nearest MBTS offices across the country.

According to Malawi Blood Transfusion Services report, 120 000 Units of blood is needed to carter for all hospitals in the country per year but they don’t usually meet the targets and last year they only managed to get below 60 000 Units.

Martin Luther king, Junior once said “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’. And if you ask the same question to Actors welfare Initiative (AWI), the urgent answer would be -they are mobilising people to donated blood and save lives.

Speaking in an interview AWI Public Relations Officer Philmon Kuipa Phiri said the decision to mobilize actors on blood donation has come after observing blood scarcity in government hospitals across the country.

Kuipa said blood donation is one of the most significant contributions that a person can make towards the society.

“AWI has never worked with MBT before, but we have seen the need to do so because Actors also fall sick and need blood sometime, in so doing we thought of doing something and make sure that there is enough reserved blood in hospitals in case of emergency.

“Another thing is that actors are perceived as promiscuous people but this time around we need people to know that we are also responsible when it comes to life saving that is why we have taken the initiave,” he said

Despite targeting all Creatives in the country, Kuipa has also appealed to all well-wishers to take action by donating blood to save lives saying the gesture is associated with lifesaving.

“Let us all extend a helping hand and save lives. Even if you save one life you will be credited for that and God will abundantly bless you,” he added

Malawi blood transfusion services (MBTS) senior public relations Assistant responsible for centre region Upile Kaimvi said lack of willingness to donate blood has been a challenge.

Kaimvi said AWI has come at a right time when the precious water is really needed in hospitals and further urged Malawians to change mind set and donate blood to save lives.

“I would like to encourage every Malawian to take inactive role in blood donation, if you cannot donate, please motivate a friend to donate, because at the end ,it all comes back to us, if there is enough blood in hospitals it means somebody is donating and vise-versa”, She said

Actors Welfare Initiative (AWI) is an organisation aims at improving the welfare of actors in the country.

