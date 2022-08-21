Admarc being fixed-Chakwera

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has assured Malawians that his administration is fixing the state run commodity trader, Admarc.

Chakwera said this on Saturday during a political rally in Salima.

Traditional and political leaders asked President Chakwera to intervene, saying Admarc was inefficient and was not working according to its mandate.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) chairperson for Lakeshore Augustine Chidzanja did not mince words when he told the President that services at Admarc leaves out to be desired.

“People are buying expensive maize from vendors because Admarc markets are not yet open,” he said.

President Chakwera gets complaints concerning Admarc whenever he interacts with ordinary people in rural areas.

In response, Chakwera conceded Admarc is facing numerous problems.

“I know there are problems at Admarc and we are fixing them,” he said.

The Admarc CEO Rhino Chiphiko is currently on suspension after he bought a multi-million vehicle when the parastatal is sailing through troubled financial waters.

Government has also stopped Admarc chairperson Kusamba Dzonzi who wanted to sell maize to Zimbabwe.

Admarc employees had in the past months been holding protests over unpaid monthly salaries.

At the same rally in Salima, MCP Vice President Harry Mkandawire hailed President Chakwera for his peace initiative with neighbours Mozambique, Tanzania and Zambia when he was Sadc chair.

“Malawi had troubled relationship with Mozambique and Tanzania in the past but this ended when you took over the Sadc chairmanship,” said Mkandawire.

In an interview, Wilson Khembo, who has written a book on insurgency in Mozambique said during Chakwera’s stint as SADC chair, the regional body deployed troops to Cabo Delgado which was a positive development.

