ADMARC condemns communities interfering in maize transportation 

Agriculture Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC) has condemned the behavior of some communities in Chitipi and Lilongwe districts for stopping transportation of maize from its markets to central depots.

In an interview, ADMARC Public Relations Manager, Agnes Ndovi said so far, Chileka market in Lilongwe district and another market in Chitipi have experienced such scenarios perpetrated by communities surrounding the markets.

She said stopping transportation of the maize to the central depot will compromise on storage as the maize can be attacked by weevils if not taken to its storage facilities.

“Buying point markets have no capacity to store grain for a long time and refusing that the maize be moved to central depots can result in large volumes of maize to be affected by pests and go bad,” Ndovi said.

According to the Manager, one of the mandates of ADMARC was to procure maize from across the country and sell during the lean period.

She added that the corporation ensures that there is equal distribution of the commodity to all its markets across the country

