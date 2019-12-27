Mchinji Police awarded for fighting trafficking in persons

Ministry of Homeland Security in conjunction with National Coordinating Committee against Trafficking in Person Friday awarded Mchinji Police Station for being a public sector that has outperformed in the management of trafficking in persons.

The Station received the trophy at Sunbird Capital Hotel in Lilongwe during a fundraising Gala Dinner aimed at lobbying for support towards victims of trafficking in persons.

Speaking during the award presentation, Senior Chief Kwataine applauded Mchinji for rendering an outmost service towards ending what he called the “modern day slavery”.

“Trafficking in persons poses a serious threat to all Malawians hence the need for coordinated efforts,” he said.

Kwataine called upon all stakeholders including the corporate world and the business community to work together to make strides in the fight against trafficking in persons.

High Court Judge, Justice Fiona Mwale said trafficking in persons is real and should be looked at with serious attention.

She urged well-wishers to inject more funds into the Anti-Trafficking Fund.

Officer In-Charge for Mchinji Police Station, Owen Maganga who received the trophy on behalf of the station was quick to express his sincere gratitude for the recognition.

He said the award was a big recognition to Mchinji Police Station, saying it is one of the typical indications how the institution is committed to end the vice.

“I am sure that out of the few public and private sectors, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), media houses and individuals who have been accorded with trophies and certificates of recognition, this award will foster our commitment on anti-trafficking,” Maganga said.

In 2019 Mchinji has registered fifteen cases of trafficking in persons where in the process, 61 victims were rescued and out of them, 21 were children.

