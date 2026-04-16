University Staff Demand 50–60% Salary Hike as Government Scrambles, Warns of Possible Unrest

A major labour standoff is unfolding in Malawi’s higher education sector as staff unions across public universities have demanded a hefty salary increment of between 50 and 60 percent effective April 2026, warning of industrial unrest, declining morale, and a deepening brain drain if government fails to act.

The demand was formally communicated by Public Universities Staff Union (PUSU) President Jimmy Gondwe in a directive issued on April 7, 2026, instructing union leaders at major institutions—including Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR), Mzuzu University, Malawi University of Science and Technology, Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences, Kamuzu University of Health Sciences, and the University of Malawi—to immediately begin negotiations for the salary adjustment.

The resolution stems from a high-level union meeting held on March 27, 2026, at KUHeS campus in Mangochi, where members cited worsening economic conditions as justification for the demand.

In his letter, Gondwe painted a bleak picture of the financial pressure facing academic staff, pointing to inflation averaging around 27 percent over the past two years, alongside a sharp rise in fuel costs. He noted that recent fuel pump price adjustments of about 33 percent have pushed transport and commodity prices to unsustainable levels, with cumulative fuel increases exceeding 200 percent in the past year.

He further warned that taxation reforms have significantly reduced net salaries, eroding already strained household purchasing power.

“The situation has left many staff struggling to pay rent, meet transport costs, support their families, access medical services, and maintain basic food consumption standards,” Gondwe said in the communication.

He added that the crisis has pushed many employees into debt, forcing them to cut essential spending, with direct consequences on productivity and morale.

“Morale has dropped, absenteeism has increased, and there is growing dissatisfaction across public universities. Continued inaction risks industrial unrest, staff attrition, brain drain, and deterioration in teaching, research, and administrative service delivery,” he warned.

Gondwe has since directed union leaders to immediately begin formal negotiations with university managements, mobilise members, and present evidence-based justifications for the salary demand. He emphasized unity and coordinated action across institutions.

However, he also escalated the pressure, instructing unions to prepare for legal and institutional action if negotiations fail.

“Where negotiations fail to yield meaningful progress, unions must consider legal and institutional remedies available under labour laws in Malawi,” he said, adding that PUSU would coordinate legal and technical support across institutions.

Already, unions at KUHeS, MUST, and the University of Malawi have formally submitted their demands to university registrars.

KUHeS Registrar Christopher Namagowa confirmed receipt of the request, stating the institution is handling the matter.

“We acknowledge receipt of the request and the university is handling the matter,” he said.

At MUST, spokesperson James Mphande said consultations were ongoing, stressing that any decision would involve university management, council structures, and government, given that public universities depend heavily on state subventions.

“There are ongoing consultations. Once concluded, the union will receive a response,” he said.

Meanwhile, education policy analyst Benedicto Kondowe has described the unions’ demands as a reflection of real economic distress among staff, but cautioned that a 50–60 percent increase may be difficult for government to sustain.

He warned that such an adjustment could strain the national budget, potentially crowd out other sectors and fuel further inflation.

“The demand is understandable in principle, but ambitious in scale. A negotiated, phased approach would be more realistic,” he said, suggesting a mix of gradual salary adjustments, allowances review, and non-monetary incentives.

The development comes at the start of the 2026/27 financial year, which already saw a 20 percent salary increment agreed for civil servants following negotiations between the Civil Servants Trade Union and government.

With universities now pushing far beyond that figure, pressure is mounting on government to respond quickly—or risk a widening industrial confrontation in one of the country’s most sensitive sectors: education.

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