ADMARC Defies Govt Price Promises, Sells Maize at K65,000 as Buyers Walk Away

Public anger is mounting after ADMARC was found selling maize at K65,000 per 50kg bag at its Monkey Bay market—far above both government assurances and prevailing market expectations—prompting prospective buyers to boycott the outlet and walk away empty-handed.

Residents who gathered at the ADMARC market in Monkey Bay refused to buy the maize, arguing that the price was not only unaffordable but openly contradicts government commitments to make maize cheaper and accessible.

One of the buyers, Queen Christopher, said the community had expected to buy maize at around K35,000 per 50kg bag, in line with public statements by government officials that maize prices would be reduced.

“Government promised people that maize would be sold at a lower price. We are shocked that ADMARC is selling at K65,000 when private traders are selling the same 50kg bag at around K50,000,” Christopher said.

By the time journalists left the market, most people who had queued earlier had abandoned the ADMARC depot in frustration, unable or unwilling to buy maize at a price many described as exploitative.

The ADMARC pricing has reignited debate around Finance Minister Joseph Mwanamvekha’s recent public projection that the price of maize could fall to below K20,000 per 50kg bag by August this year.

Mwanamvekha, speaking at a political rally in Phalombe, attributed the anticipated price drop to government interventions, including the Farm Inputs Subsidy Programme (FISP), favourable rainfall and maize imports. He claimed prices had already fallen from around K100,000 to K50,000, and assured Malawians that further reductions were imminent.

But the situation on the ground tells a very different story.

In Monkey Bay, a government-owned grain trader is selling maize at K15,000 more than private vendors—raising serious questions about policy coherence, credibility and ADMARC’s role as a social safety net.

ADMARC officials declined to comment on why the corporation is charging prices higher than private traders, or whether the K65,000 price reflects government policy.

The silence has only fuelled public suspicion that ADMARC—traditionally expected to stabilise prices and protect consumers—is failing in its mandate at a time when households are struggling with high food prices, low incomes and rising living costs.

Analysts say the Monkey Bay incident highlights a widening gap between political rhetoric and economic reality.

“How can Malawians believe promises of K20,000 maize when ADMARC itself is selling at K65,000 today?” asked one consumer at the market. “If government cannot control prices at its own institutions, then who will?”

As hunger concerns grow and the lean season bites harder, the ADMARC pricing controversy risks becoming a symbol of broken promises, undermining public trust in government pronouncements on food security.

For now, Malawians in Monkey Bay have delivered their own verdict—by refusing to buy.

