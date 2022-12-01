ADMARC restructuring, retrenchments to delay; employees assured of September, October salaries

Corporate restructuring and retrenchments at Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC) would further delay, according to an internal circular dated 28th November, 2022, which Nyasa Times has seen.

Former Minister of Agriculture, Lobin Lowe, shut down the state-owned grain trader on 1st September, 2022 to pave the way for its restructuring over allegations of entrenched corruption and fraud.

All ADMARC staff were sent on paid leave.

The leave was supposed to end on 30th November but, according to the circular, most activities including retrenchments have not been completed.

However, the circular assures the employees that September and October salaries will be paid any time soon as funding has already been provided by Treasury through the Ministry of Agriculture.

“Government has also assured us of payment for November and December salaries.

“The paid leave has been extended by one month. Thus, we will be on paid leave up to 31st December, 2022,” the circular reads in part.

According to the circular, the corporate restructuring process is still work in progress with a revised road map, with 100 percent retrenchment planned for 16th December, 2022. Payment of retrenchment package is planned for 23rd December, 2022.

“Those employees that will be asked to work beyond the retrenchment day, will be engaged on month to month employment contract.

“All positions will be advertised externally. Former employees of ADMARC will be accorded the opportunity to apply and compete for positions they have relevant qualifications, experience and clout in,” further reads the circular.

It adds that ADMARC markets will open on 1st December.

“The employees to be involved in the selling of maize and stock management in these markets during this period will be the skeleton staff of ADMARC. However, this does not mean that they will not be retrenched thereafter”.

