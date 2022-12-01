Malawian Airline acquires new Boeing aircraft

Minister of Transport and Public Works Jacob Hara says Malawian Airlines, in which the government is the majority shareholder, has replaced its aircraft, a Boeing 737-700, with a bigger one, a Boeing 737-800.

Hara said this is has been done because of unprecedented growth in demand for air services, especially between Malawi and South Africa.

“There has been an outcry from the travelling public failing to secure seats on the airline’s flights owing to high demand, resulting in many travelers having to route through either Addis Ababa in Ethiopia or Nairobi in Kenya, to get to or from South Africa.

“This is because Malawi Airlines has been the sole operator on the Lilongwe/Blantyre Johannesburg route” Hara said.

He added that the airline hopes the bigger aircraft will alleviate the problem of space and enable them to serve their customers better.

The 800 series is a newer model and has space for 158 passengers.

The older aircraft had 118 seats.

The minister has also said there are prospects of South African Airways resuming operations to Malawi within this month of December which, it is expected, would help further ease travel for the public.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!