Girl with albinism killed in Kasungu

A three-year girl with an albinism has been killed in Kasungu triggering fears of a new wave of abductions and killings of persons with albinism

This is barely few days after some men killed and chopped off the head of

an eight year old boy in Chikwawa.

Kasungu Police Station spokesperson, Joseph Kachikho said police are currently hunting for the man who is also believed to have chopped off the hand of the girl and went away with it.

Kachikho said: “The incident happened on November 30, around 23:00 hours at Mawawa Village Traditional Authority Chulu in the district.”

He added that the girl, identified as Talandila Chirwa, was killed when she was sleeping on the same bed with her grandmother. Her parents are currently divorced.

“During the said time an unidentified man forcibly broke into the house and stabbed the child on the neck and chopped off the arm and went away with it,” he said.

Overstone Kondowe MP who is also Chairperson of the Association of People with Albinism in Malawi is said to be saddened by the latest attacks and killings.

The girl hailed from Mawawa Village in Traditional Authority Chulu in the district.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!