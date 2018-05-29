Advertising and Event Management company launches in Lilongwe: DC Brand Cloud

A new vibrant and forward-thinking event and management company has been launched in Lilongwe at a colourful grand function which took place at Bingu International Conference Centre.

The launching of the new event and management company, DC Brand Cloud was presided over by Lilongwe City Mayor, Desmond Bikoko and attracted notable business magnates and tycoons from both the capital, Lilongwe and beyond.

Malawi’s hugely talented music icon, Lulu, real name Lawrence Khwisa, the Lilongwe based music performer, songwriter and producer graced the auspicious occasion with his brilliance doing what he knows doing best – dishing out nice tunes and positive vibes to the audience making the night, a memorable occasion.

DC Brand Cloud Managing Director Dorothy Nkhoma in her keynote address said: ” DC Brand Cloud is currently employing more than 12 employees. We are ready to go out there and give Malawians what they have been missing for a long time. We will give them nothing but the best. We are here to stay.”

Nkhoma said DC Brand Cloud, being a limited Company incorporated in Malawi, has its strength based on creativity.

“We have vast experience and expertise on advertising, marketing and event management and it’s just part of our life,” Said Nkhoma.

“DC Brand Cloud is set out to transform the entire landscape of events management industry in the process accruing vast experience and building reputable rapporteur with different clients that we will be dealing with,” Nkhoma added.

She said DC Brand Cloud is more than ready to take business to the highest level saying they have all it takes to do well. Some of the activities the company will implement include; event management, promotions, product launches , road shows, corporate events, weddings , exhibitions and expos. Nkhoma said the company will also be hiring out equipment. Lilongwe City Father, Bikoko has since commended DC Brand Cloud for rolling out it’s activities in Lilongwe. Bikoko said the company will help to boost economy not only in the city but in the country as a whole by providing people with source of employment.

