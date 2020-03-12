Afcon qualifiers will go ahead despite coronavirus fears – CAF

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has said qualifying matches for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations will go on as scheduled despite fears from some quarters on the global crisis of corona virus.

CAF has issued a statement to all its member associations including Malawi assuring them that there is no serious threat about the disease so far and all games will take place as earlier scheduled.

The African football governing body will also be sending its health experts to Cameroon to assess the situation on 14th and 15th March ahead of the 2020 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) kicking off on April 4 in Cameroon.

The Malawi Ministry of Health has advised the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to follow all preventive measures as the Malawi National Football Team travels.

Public Relations Officer for the Ministry, Joshua Malango, says there is no order for people to stop moving from one country to another because of corona virus but people should follow preventive measures.

“As a Ministry, we advise FAM to follow preventive measures as our team travels to and from Botswana as well as Bukina Faso. We will also continue working hard to make sure that everyone is protected from this corona virus,” says Malango.

