Jane Ansah, Chihana to lead dignitaries at Chilima mausoleum unveiling

First Vice-President Jane Ansah and Second Vice-President Enock Chihana are among a long list of high-profile dignitaries expected to gather in Nsipe, Ntcheu District, on Saturday for the official unveiling of a mausoleum in honour of former Vice-President Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima.

The event, which marks the second anniversary of Chilima’s tragic death, is expected to draw political leaders, religious figures, diplomats, family members, friends and thousands of Malawians who continue to cherish the legacy of one of the country’s most influential political figures.

Organisers say preparations for the memorial service and unveiling ceremony are progressing smoothly, with support coming from various individuals and the government.

Chairperson of the organising committee, Efrem Chilima, said the family is ready to host what is expected to be one of the largest commemorative gatherings since the former vice-president’s passing.

“We are set to remember our dear brother, father and friend Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima during his second death anniversary with a memorial mass, which will be celebrated by Bishop Alfred Mateyu Chaima of the Zomba Diocese at Nsipe Catholic Grounds from 9am, before the unveiling of the mausoleum,” said Chilima.

The memorial service will serve not only as a moment of reflection but also as a celebration of a man whose life and leadership touched countless Malawians across political, religious and social divides.

Besides Ansah and Chihana, former President Joyce Banda is also expected to attend alongside former vice-presidents Cassim Chilumpha, Khumbo Kachali and Michael Usi.

Other prominent guests expected at the event include Chief Justice Rizine Mzikamanda, Speaker of Parliament Sameer Suleman, Cabinet ministers, Members of Parliament, traditional leaders and members of the diplomatic corps.

Education Minister Bright Msaka is expected to attend as Guest of Honour and will represent President Peter Mutharika at the ceremony.

According to organisers, families of all those who perished alongside Chilima in the tragic military plane crash have also been invited to attend the event, making the occasion both a national remembrance and a tribute to all nine lives lost.

Efrem Chilima said the family expects a huge turnout because of the immense impact the former vice-president had on the lives of many Malawians.

“We want to honour the late Dr Saulos Chilima in a dignified and respectable manner and that is why we are asking all those who have been invited to the event at Nsipe to remember that the dress code is black, white and purple,” he said.

Following the memorial mass, several speakers, including family representatives, clergy members, traditional leaders and close friends, will share reflections on Chilima’s life, leadership and legacy.

The unveiling of the mausoleum is expected to be one of the most emotional moments of the day as family, friends and supporters gather around the final resting place of a man many regarded as a symbol of hope, transformation and public service.

Chilima died on June 10, 2024, together with eight others when a military aircraft carrying them to the funeral of lawyer Ralph Kasambara crashed in Thungwa Forest in Chikangawa, Mzimba District.

Two years later, his memory continues to resonate across the country, with many Malawians remembering him for his charismatic leadership style, reform agenda and commitment to public service.

The family has also acknowledged that the UTM Party has organised a separate remembrance event at Ntcheu Stadium later in the afternoon.

“We all remember him in different ways. Let us honour his memory and legacy with dignity and respect,” said Efrem Chilima.

As the nation prepares to gather in Nsipe on Saturday, the presence of Vice-Presidents Jane Ansah and Enock Chihana, alongside other senior national leaders, is expected to underscore the enduring significance of Chilima’s contribution to Malawi’s political history and national development.

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