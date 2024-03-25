AFORD demands MEC to disqualify MCP from Karonga by-elections for dishing out handouts  

The opposition Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) has written Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) demanding it disqualifies Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidates in the forthcoming Karonga by-elections for ‘openly giving handouts during campaign’ which against the law.

On Sunday, a video circulated showing MCP official distributing money to communities in one of areas’ classrooms.

In a press statement issued by Aford Director of Elections, David Katete on Monday, March 24, says if MEC will not act on MCP’s electoral process laws violence is sign of biasness which is against statues of the land.

“The Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) is saddened with events surrounding the by- elections voting process in Karonga. People are voting on 26th March, 2024 to elect new office bearers in a position as Councilors. The registration and campaign exercises have been completed.

“We wish the Malawi Electoral Commission a good job as they monitor events until winners are declared in the three wards”, reads Aford statement in part.

The statement adds, “We believe that Elections are a key for nurturing peace and stability in transitional settings and are often, as a result, one of the central rudiments of peace and transitional political solidarities.

“It is our considered view that this call for a performance of order, peace, free and fair election is often explicitly disciplinary”

Aford observes, “The Malawi Congress Party officials have been spotted distributing handouts in all by- elections that have taken place in Nsanje, Zomba, Dedza and currently in Karonga, The evidence about this is overwhelming yet nothing is coming out from Malawi Electoral Commission.

“According to the laws of Malawi on electoral reforms, the Constitution provides for a disqualification of candidates that have openly defied the law and use handouts to woo voters in contradiction of their initial wishes. Against this background, we feel that MEC is bent towards bringing anarchy to our electoral laws in the coming elections”.

The party appeals, “We are calling upon Malawi Electoral Commission to disqualify the MCP candidates in all the three Wards. Failure to do so, MEC will be showing biased and untrusted execution of their duties as they serve this country.

“Alliance for Democracy would further wish to call upon all actors to remain peaceful and respect the democratic process”.

Aford adds, “We encourage all parties to make it clear to their supporters that any attempts to use money as demonstrated by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to disrupt the democratic process is unacceptable.

“If our demands will not be met, we shall have no option but drag MEC to court for promoting the spirit of handouts when the law is clear on what should happen during election campaign”.

MEC is yet to respond on Aford request.

MCP has not yet said anything on alleged handouts to party supporters ahead of Tuesday’s By-Elections.

