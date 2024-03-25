Chief Justice optimistic with new Court Sentencing Guidelines on human trafficking cases

Chief Justice Rezine Mzikamanda has said validation of trafficking in persons sentencing guidelines will support full implementation of the act under criminal justice in Malawi.

Mzikamanda was speaking during the proposed validation of Trafficking in Persons Sentencing Guidelines meeting held on Monday in Lilongwe organized by both the Judiciary and CADECOM Blantyre with funding from the United States Department of State through Plan International Malawi.

Mzikamanda explained that the Judiciary plays a crucial role to ensure that justice is served to victims of trafficking in persons and offenders get appropriate sentences in the country.

“It is important that we value sentencing in validating our guidelines that shall help to deal with cases of trafficking in persons in Malawi.” He said

The Malawi Chief Justice advised that sentencing should avoid inconsistencies and ensure efficiencies in dealing with criminal cases.

He added, “The standards set in the guidelines will guide us as judiciary on passing sentences to offenders. I hope these guidelines can also be reviewed over time.”

Meanwhile, Secretary for Homeland Security Steve Kayuni emphasized the role the government plays to deal with trafficking in persons saying, “There serious efforts to deal with the vice, for we are working on raising awareness through law enforcement agencies and nationwide.”

Kayuni further expressed gratitude over formulation of the guidelines, “it will ensure efficiencies on justice delivery in the country.”

He therefore called all stakeholders for concerted efforts to deal with Trafficking in persons in Malawi.

In her remarks, Executive Director for CADECOM Mandinda Zungu elaborated that the guidelines will harmonize the implementation of trafficking in persons act which Malawi uses on criminal cases as trafficking in persons.

Zungu pointed out that the Trafficking in Persons Act had some discrepancies on penalties where some offenders were getting lenient sentences and fines against a proportion of an offense.

Malawi has recently experienced trafficking in persons activities with others seeking refuge in the gulf countries of Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

The government trained law enforcement on identification and certification of trafficking victims and deployed a task force to collaborate with a foreign government to identify and repatriate Malawians exploited abroad which has yielded low.

