Aford drags  Mwenifumbo to court over irregularities: Lawyer Khonyongwa admits

No rain but pours in opposition Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) following the party’s decision to drag Karonga central legislator, Frank Mwenifumbo, who claims to be the rightful president of the party.

After all other means have failed, the National Executive Committee (NEC), headed by Enock Chihana, son to political czar Chakufwa Chihana, dragged to court Mwenifumbo and his team to invalidate their Area 49 meet claimed to be a convention.

Mwenifumbo claimed he had donated his personal house in the area as a national office for the party.

Tanilani Chipeta, chairman of the organizing committee of the convention, confirmed with Nyasa Times.

Also, speaking in corroboration, private practice lawyer, Gilbert Khonyongwa, said the development “can only be the only legal way to end the wrangles in AFORD” that have marred the party.

Khonyongwa said the decision would give the party a proper sense of direction.

Some of the grounds that have been presented against Mwenifumbo for not doing a proper convention are not having an organizing committee, and against a court order of a place he declared himself president of the party.

Charles Mkandawire, a High Court judge, had decreed that the convention should be held on May earlier this year but the Mwenifumbo camp had done otherwise.

Mwenifumbo is further accused of not submitting his nomination forms to the convention committee together with his committee members.

If the court rules against Mwenifumbo, he might be at risk of not submitting his nomination papers for constituency candidacy as an AFORD aspirant.

Enock Chihana will be declared real AFORD president.

Others in the “real” AFORD executive include Precious Chisi (vice president), Jane Themba (second vice president), Grace Chupa (secretary general) and Tanilani Chipeta (national party chairman), among other NEC positions.

