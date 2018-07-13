Chinese construction company bails out needy student in Karonga

It was all smiles for a 20 year old Dennis Mkonongo this week when workers working for Zhejiang communication construction company limited (ZCCC), the contractor for Karonga-Songwe road donated K128 000 to the needy six-point student to carter for some parts of his university tuition.

Mkonongo who scored 6 points at Chaminade secondary school in 2017 was selected to pursue a bachelors of medicine and surgery at the college of medicine but is struggling to source funds to pay for the K550000 tuition fees.

His father said he is a rural farmer and his income wasn’t enough to pay the K95 000 fees at Chaminade.

“It wasn’t easy for me to pay for Dennis’s fees so I had to find some peace jobs just to pay for his fees and sometimes Dennis was sent home from school due to fees balances and sometimes I had to go to the school and plea with the headteacher just to let my son learn,” joseph Mkonongo narrated.

However in 2017 Dennis despite battling adversities and being sent home of school remarkably scored 6 points in MSCE in Mathematics, Additional Mathematics, English, Biology, Physical Science and Geography but due to fees issues Dennis was forced to apply for a job at ZCCC as a lab technician where he was recognized by the Chinese contractor Mr. Shu after noticing his potential in the lab, and asked for his notification shocked to see he had scored 6 points.

It is then where workers began to contribute something to help Dennis realise his dream of being a doctor.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times following the donation Anthony O’Leary residence engineer from World Bank, said the workers were happy to help out Dennis after hearing of his plight.

“We have helped with the little resources that we managed to gather from among the workers it is not much but we hope it can help cater for some of Dennis’s fees,” he said.

Paramount chief Kyungu expressed gratitude to ZCCC for the timely gesture. Saying he is happy to see Dennis Mkonongo getting assisted and as chiefs they will also play their part through the establishment of the education trust fund.

In his remarks Dennis Mkonongo was delighted with the kind donation.

“I was not expecting this especially from people who are not from Malawi but are just here to work and the donation will go a long way in realizing my dream but I still appeal for more financial assistance from any well wishers,” explained an excited Mkonongo.

