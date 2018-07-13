Peoples Party still too broke for convention

July 13, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Peoples Party (PP) say it is too broke now to hold an elective conference and could not say when exactly the convention would be held.

Chimpeni: No date fixed for convention

The party’s  publicist Noah Chimpeni said the party has not even started preparations for the convention due to lack of money.

“We don’t have even the money for the preparations. However, we will still hold the convention,” he said.

Chimpeni however said all the party supporters are rallying behind the candidature of former president Joyce Banda as their presidential candidate.

Chimpeni said this has nothing to do with the decision by 13 tiny political parties to rally behind the former head of state on the 2019 presidential race.

He said there is still in conclusion on the formation of a grand coalition.

Chayamba
Chayamba

Stupid. All the four years we were able to follow you spalishing money in a foreign country and today you have the guts to say you have no money to hold a convention while a smaller party like Aford can be able to hold one.

1 hour ago
7777999
7777999

Hahahaha Malawi is a playground

3 hours ago

