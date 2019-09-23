Aford ex-VP recycle himself in DPP

Alliance for Democracy (Aford) former vice-president Reverend Precious Chisi on Sunday joined the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) during a rally which took place at Kalwecha School in Mzimba Boma.

Chisi contested for Mzimba-Solora Constituency as an independent candidate in May elections but lost.

Aford already branded Reverend Chisi a traitor.

Welcoming Chisi in DPP, the party’s national governing member Symon Vuwa Kaunda and Regional Governor for the north , Kenneth Sanga said they werehappy to see new faces in the party.

“Chisi is s good catch for DPP,” said Vuwa.

He said the joining of Chisi signifies how strong the party is becoming.

In his speech, Sanga reminded the gathering that DPP won 14 Members of Parliament in the region and that 6 independent legislators have joined DPP bringing the number of MPs to 20.

DPP leaders promised northerners that soon after President Peter Mutharika return from United Nations General Assembly he will visit northern region.

He then assured people of North of continued development in addition to the existing projects such as Edingeni road, Mombera University, District council office complex and water supply project.

