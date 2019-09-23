Aford ex-VP recycle himself in DPP

September 23, 2019 Alfred Chauwa

Alliance for Democracy (Aford)  former vice-president Reverend Precious Chisi on Sunday joined the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) during  a rally which took place at Kalwecha School in Mzimba Boma.

Chisi contested for Mzimba-Solora Constituency as an independent candidate in May elections  but lost.

Aford already branded Reverend Chisi a traitor.

Welcoming Chisi in DPP,  the party’s national governing member Symon Vuwa Kaunda and Regional Governor for the north , Kenneth Sanga said they werehappy to see new faces in the party.
“Chisi is s good catch for DPP,” said Vuwa.
He said the joining of Chisi signifies how strong the party is becoming.
In his speech, Sanga reminded the gathering that DPP won 14 Members of Parliament in the region and that 6 independent legislators have  joined  DPP bringing the number of MPs to  20.
DPP leaders promised northerners that soon after President Peter Mutharika return from United Nations General Assembly he will visit northern region.
He then assured people of North of continued development in addition to the existing projects such as Edingeni road, Mombera University, District council  office complex and water supply project.
Lego
Guest
Lego

kkkkkkk I WONDER WHICH CHURCH IS HE A REVEREND…Pretending to be a man of God…Shame

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
DEn.
Guest
DEn.

Welcome to DPP

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
mpilu
Guest
mpilu

zipita kaplikoni iwe

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago