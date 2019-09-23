Tumbukas to commemorate Gonapamuhanya Cultural Festival in October

Acting chief Chikulamayembe says the landmark Tumbuka ethnic group’s Gonapamuhanya Cultural Festival would be commemorated this year in Rumphi.

The important Tumbuka cultural activities failed to take place last year because of the ongoing Chikulamayembe chieftaincy wrangles.

Acting Chikulamayembe chief Mtima Gondwe has confirmed the Tumbukas will be meeting in Rumphi in October for the cultural festival.

“I am now settled. I am the rightful heir to the throne and it would be proper to continue with the activities,” he said.

Senior chief Mwankhunikira said all Tumbuka traditional leaders now recognize Mtima Gondwe as the rightful heir to the Chikulamayembe throne.

“The confusion is now over. We tumbukas recognize the first born son as heir to the throne,” said the chief.

However, another chief, Chikasamba Gondwe disagreed that the chieftaincy wrangles were over.

He said the Chikulamayembe chieftaincy was designed in such a way that it rotates among the three powerful Kamanga families, saying this is now the turn of his family to get to the throne.

The High Court in Mzuzu advised the warring families in the chieftaincy wrangle to opt for mediation.

Acting Chikulamayembe said several activities have been lined up including traditional dances, beer drinking and recounting their history.

Chikulamayembe is a corruption of Swahili words ‘chukuwa jembe’ (take a hoe).

