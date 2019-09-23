Gwamba’s star-studded album set for release September 29: ‘Mama said God first’

Major 1 Records multi-award winning gospel artist Gwamba has announced September 29 as the release date for his star-studded album, ‘Mama Said God First’.

In a statement the star released on his social media handles, Gwamba says the album will be released for purchase on all online streaming platforms.

“The launch is slated for December and I will make announcements in due course,” he said.

The album has been produced by several giants of the industry such as DJ Sley, BfB, Henwood and the sensational Lawi.

It features several big names in the industry such as Lawi, Tay Grin, Dan Lu and Fredokiss. The 11-track album also features several giants from Major 1 Records such Onesimus, Praise Peterson, Tumi and Nimix.

Born Duncan Zgambo, Gwambais a hip hop artist who uses Chichewa as his medium. He started music in 2005 playing secular music.After two successful secular albums, Gwamba had a change of heart in December 2016 when he convinced his fans that he can still make it big singing gospel music. His debut gospel album is entitled Jesus is My Boss. It encompasses songs like Better, Heaven and Dan.

