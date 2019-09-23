Khuda winds up Wanderers by celebrating goal in front of its bench

Strikers Strikers forward Khuda Muyaba continues to brew trouble on the domestic football circles with his behavior as he celebrated his equalizer against Be Forward Wanderers FC in front of the Nomads bench.

Muyaba, who scored for the bankers on a free kick, rushed towards Wanderers bench after his goal in a provocative wwhile uttering all sorts of words.

The player taunted Wanderers bench: “Respect mumayankhulitsa.’’

The development drew the wrath of some Wanderers supporters outside the fence, who accused the player of improper conduct.

It had to take his colleague, Mike Tetteh to reason with Khuda that he was not supposed to celebrate in front of an opposite bench.

“What the hell was he doing?” fumed one Wanderers supporter.

“It was a very silly thing to do,”another added.

