AFORD leader Chihana elected Pan African Parliament second-in-command

Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) president, Enock Chihana, has been elected vice president for the Pan African parliament at its parliamentary session presently underway in Midland, South Africa.

Chihana, son to political czar Chakufwa Chihana, will for the next three years deputize Roger Nkodo Dung of Cameroon.

He is the first Malawian to serve in the capacity since the parliament was born 18 years ago.

In an interview from South Africa, Chihana said he was happy to be elected.

“It is an honour for me to be elected. I pledge to serve with dedication,” said Chihana.

The Pan African Parliament is a continental parliament and consists of five parliamentarians from African countries which are members of the African Union (AU) as adopted by the 36th ordinary session of heads of state and government in Lomé, Togo on the 11TH July, 2000.

The main objective of Pan African Parliament is to promote unity, solidarity, cohesion and cooperation among the people of Africa and African States.

The parliament also works towards ensuring integration, and meets four times in a year.

