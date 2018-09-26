Aford leader mum on scandalous wife allegations: Chihana facing internal political wrangles

Leader of Alliance for Democracy (Aford) Enoch Chihana has maintained a tight lip over sexual allegations involving his wife Tadala Chihana on social media.

Social media has been awash with WhatsApp screenshots depicting intimate and sexual conversations between Chihana’s wife and other men.

However, the Aford leader—who is currently embroiled in an intra-party game of thrones with rival Frank Mwenefumbo—has never said a word about the allegations.

Tadala has however dismisses the screenshots as “clandstine” work by some of her husband’s political detractors.

She denies cheating allegations as purely character assasination.

It will remain to be seen if these allegations against his wife will either deepen his political troubles or help him build the party.

Mwenifumbo said he has been extending an olive branch to Chihana to engage in dialogue “ for us to resolve our leadership wrangles amicably.”

But he said Chihana resorted to seeking legal recourse.

Mwenifumbo is of the view that if they r esolve internal wrangles now , Aford will be able to make serious in-roads and gain the much desired seats in both parliamentary and local government levels with eight months left to the polls .

“It is indeed sad that our party is on the grid-locks. Instead of us campaigning for our candidates to win their seats, we are busy fighting with each other in courts. This has a knock-on effect in terms of winning trust and confidence from the voters. We don’t know for how long the wheel of justice will take to grind. Only God knows when it shall come to pass,” said Mwenifumbo

Aford is one the country’s oldest parties founded by Enoch’s father, Tom Chakufwa Chihana. Over the years, Aford has struggled to maintain its political relevance so much that it has shrunk from being a national party to a Chihana family party.

