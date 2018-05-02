Aford maintains Chihana dynasty as Mwenifumbo faction expelled

On the second day of Alliance for Democracy (Aford) national convention at Don Bosco Youth Centre in Lilongwe’s Area 23, delegates re-elected Rumphi Central member of Parliament, Enock Chihana, as party president where his challenger Karonga Central legislator Frank Mwenifumbo was expelled for holdin a parallel elections during dawn.

Chihana polled himself 571 votes against his fellow contender Thoko Phiri , Luwa Mwase and Mayamiko Zonsewho polled got 17, 8 and 7 in that order.

Former National Executive Committee member, Reverend Precious Chisi has been elected Vice President.

During the convention Grace Tchupa has been elected as party Secretary General while Khumbo Mwaungulu has been elected as Publicity Secretary.

The convention also resolved to expel from the party Mwenifumbo for alleged misconduct together with members of his faction that include party secretary general Christopher Ritchie who fell out of favour with Chihana, Dan Msowoya, former party chairman Gulani Guta.

The delegates accused the faction of holding a parallel elective convention at dawn , saying their type of behaviour was an embarrassment to the party.

In his accepted speech, Chihana vowed to take the party to the people.

“I will now go flat out to take the party to the people, as you are aware we have been in court for long time I had no time to work but now I pledge to ensure the party belongs to the people,” said Chihana, son of party founder late Chakufwa Chihana who is credited for bringing plural politics to Malawi-a feared one party state then.

Chihana said the convention was an important gathering that is meant “to crystallise our vision for the future.”

But commentators are skeptical of the once powerful Northern Region political force.

“The inability to unite and collectively work towards unity is slowly but surely diminishing the party’s relevance to many,” Malawi’s flagship Daily Times newspaper said in its editorial.

It said Aford has “squandered the people’s goodwill” and ruptured into factions of Mwenifumbo and Chihana.

