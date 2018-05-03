Board queries Mzimba NGOs’ K11 billion programmes

The Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) Board says the amount of money NGOs are spending annually in Mzimba does not reflect development activities being implemented in the district and suspects a lot is being swindled.

NGO Board’s Director of Programs, Kamwana Muyaya made the sentiments during a District Executive Committee meeting.

Muyaya said, in its recent mapping exercise, the board registered 33 NGOs operating to the tune of K11 billion.

He said this is a lot of money worth more development activities than what are currently on the ground.

“During our research we interviewed 33 NGOs in 10 Traditional Authorities and their collective annual budget for programs being implemented here in Mzimba amounts to K11.3 billion,” he said.

“Actually, I don’t know where this money is going. Had it been that the money is being shared equally among people in Mzimba, situations would have not been where they are,” he added.

Muyaya said refusal by many NGOs to give out their audit reports suggests misuse of donor funds.

“Many NGOs shun submitting their audit reports. This raises fear that those in positions in the NGOs are feeding themselves with a lot of money and buying themselves good cars,” he said.

However, some of the NGOs complained that they cannot afford to engage external auditors and asked the NGO Board to put in place other measures of accountability.

In response, Muyaya said if an NGO cannot afford audit fees then it should degrade to Community Based Organization (CBO).

In addition, Muyaya said the mapping exercise established that there is uneven distribution of NGOs among the TAs of Mzimba such that Mzikubola has the highest number of programs compared to others like Khosolo.

If you look at Khosolo there are a few programs happening; perhaps coming programs should all go to Khosolo for equity.

“We know that Khosolo has bad topography but we want to negotiate with the government to put incentives for NGOs working in Khosolo,” he said.

The NGO Board mapping exercise started in Dowa District where 33 NGOs with collective annual budget of K3.7 billion were registered.

The exercise is expected to be completed countrywide by June 2018.

