Blandina Khondowe forms Hope for Cancer NGO

Cancer survivor Blandina Khondowe has officially formed and registered Hope for Cancer Foundation (HOCAF), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) whose primary purpose is to take a preventative approach to cancer through nutrition, exercises, aggressive screening and detection in order to catch the disease in its earliest stages which is easier to treat.

Khondowe said in an interview yesterday that HOCAF was incorporated as a Trustee under the Trustees Incorporation Act on 11th October 2015 and registered as an NGO on 2nd October 2017.

“We are also registered with the Ministry of Health under Non Communicable Disease (NCD) Unit as a partner. Our bigger dream is to establish a Cancer Wellness Centre where we are going to offer these services,” said Khondowe, whois the Chief Executive Officer for HOCAF.

She said HOCAF delayed to start its activities after being registered in 2015 because of various challenges which included lack of financial resources.

“We would like to reach out many people especially in the rural areas through mobile clinic services, we know we will make a difference if we spread messages on how this disease can be prevented but our main challenge has been financial resources,” explained Khondowe.

She expressed hope that well wishers and donors will support the activities of HOCAF since it is duly registered and has a board of trustees in place.

“We are happy to announce that HOCAF has a full board of trustees comprising of upstanding members of society with divergent skills to help us in resource mobilization. In fact the board held its first formal meeting in Lilongwe recently,” said Khondowe.

She said the board is chaired by business consultant and motivator Henry Kachanje and other members include Levie Nkunika, Sunbird Hotel’s Group Sales and Marketing Manager, Lusizi Kambalame, a Senior Lecturer at the Polytechnic, Mc Donald Chapalapata, a Media Consultant, Dr Kondwani Chalulu Head of Surgeryat Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH), Sibusiso Nyasulu, Head of Customer Service at Airtel Malawi, Chisomo Macholowe-Khonje, a Corporate Communications expert and Rachel Sibande, a Consultant at Mhub.

“We have held two step-up to the challenge for cancer events in Lilongwe and also successfully held another one at Blantyre Sports Club on Labour Day holiday. This is one way of raising awareness and also resources for the running of the organization.”

“But we are appealing to all people of good will and also organizations to help us with resources to fulfill our dream because Malawi is registering a lot of cancercases which are mostly presented late as such it is killing so many people,” said Khondowe, herself a two-time survivor of breast cancer

