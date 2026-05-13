MCP to Hold Separate Kamuzu Day Prayers After Chakwera Allegedly Snubbed from National Event

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) says it will hold its own separate prayers for this year’s Kamuzu Day commemorations, following what it describes as the exclusion of former president and party leader Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera from the official national programme.

MCP Secretary General Richard Chimwendo Banda made the announcement on Friday during a press briefing held at the party’s headquarters in Lilongwe, where he expressed concern over what he termed an unusual and disappointing development in the national arrangements for a day that honours the country’s founding president.

Chimwendo Banda said MCP had expected, by tradition and historical association, to be formally invited to participate in the national commemorations of Kamuzu Day, given that Kamuzu Banda is not only a national figure but also the founding leader of the MCP.

However, he claimed the party was informed that since President Arthur Peter Mutharika will not be attending the official ceremony, Dr. Chakwera would also not be extended an invitation to participate in the national event.

He described the position as both surprising and regrettable, arguing that national commemorations of such significance should rise above partisan considerations and former leadership alignments.

According to Chimwendo Banda, the MCP made efforts to engage the relevant authorities in an attempt to secure participation for Chakwera in the national programme, but those efforts did not yield a positive outcome.

“The party has engaged on the matter, but unfortunately the request was not accepted,” he said.

He added that MCP has since accepted the decision and opted to reorganize its own parallel programme to mark the day in a manner it considers fitting and respectful to the legacy of Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda.

As part of the alternative arrangements, Chimwendo Banda said the party will hold prayers at its headquarters in Lilongwe, where Dr. Lazarus Chakwera is expected to attend as guest of honour.

He further revealed that after the national commemorations, Chakwera is expected to proceed to Kamuzu Banda’s tomb site to lay a wreath, in what the party describes as a gesture of continued respect for the country’s founding president.

The development introduces a fresh political undercurrent into this year’s Kamuzu Day observances, a national event traditionally meant to unite Malawians in reflection on the legacy of Kamuzu Banda, but which now appears to be unfolding amid quiet political tension between State House arrangements and the opposition MCP.

Neither the government nor officials responsible for the national programme had issued a detailed public response at the time of publication regarding the allegations raised by MCP.

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