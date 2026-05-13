NBM plc supports MDF Sports Festival with K5.5 million

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has contributed K5.5 million towards this year’s Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Annual Sports Festival currently underway at the Malawi Armed Forces College (MAFCO) in Salima.

The week-long festival which started on Monday, has brought together defence personnel from across the country to participate in various sporting disciplines aimed at promoting fitness, teamwork and morale.

Speaking on behalf of the Bank after presenting the cheque, Salima Service Centre Manager Mclean Banda said the sponsorship reflects NBM plc’s recognition of the critical role the MDF plays in safeguarding the nation.

“As a key arm of government, the MDF plays an important role in maintaining national security. We are proud to support initiatives that promote the physical well-being of its personnel, while also providing entertainment through sport,” said Banda.

He added that the MDF remains one of the bank’s valued customer segments, making the sponsorship part of NBM plc’s broader corporate social responsibility efforts.

In his speech during the festival’s official opening, Chief of Defence Force General George Alexander Jaffu commended the sponsors, including NBM plc, for their contribution towards the successful hosting of the event.

Meanwhile, MDF Chief of Training, Brigadier General John Isaac Maseko, highlighted the importance of the festival, describing it as a key component of military training.

“This sports festival is part of our training philosophy. It enhances physical fitness, sharpens mental alertness, and fosters unity among personnel as they interact and build a good relationship among themselves,” said Maseko.

Sporting disciplines featured at the festival include football, netball, volleyball, basketball, athletics, boxing, chess, table football, and for the first time, golf.

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