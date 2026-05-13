MCCCI target to register over 200 exhibitors in 2026 MITF

The Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commence and Industry (MCCCI) says it is expecting to register over 200 exhibitors in the upcoming 36th Malawi International Trade Fair (MITF), which will be run from May 21-29 2026 under the theme; Promoting Economic Stability Through Enhanced Production and Industrialization.

MCCCI’s Director of Membership and Development, Wezi Mungoni made the remarks in Blantyre where the institution was providing updates regarding on how they are preparing for the annual event which provides a platform for both local and international exhibitors by bringing them together to have opening opportunities for supply chain integration as well as allowing Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to be connect with larger firms through the MITF.

“The Trade Fair is a driver of industrial growth and investment attraction for long-term economic stability.

This year’s theme reflects Malawi’s current economic priorities and by focusing on enhanced production and industrialization, the Trade Fair encourages value addition to local resources, strong domestic industries, and reduced reliance on imports.

“As MCCCI, we have currently registered a total of 123 exhibitors who have confirmed their participation in this year’s event. Our target is to hit over 200 exhibitors as we aim to beat last year’s figure and we are confident enough that we’ll meet the target,” said Mungoni.

She further disclosed that, unlike previous events, before the official opening, MCCCI will host a Golf Tournament on May 20 2026 which will be a platform for networking session for investor Industry partnerships, inspired by the strong regional linkages achieved in 2025 such as securing distribution agreements.

Apart from the golf tournament, Mungoni emphasized during the MITF, the institution will also have have a Business Forum, Farmers Market, School and Career Days, Business Campaign Day just to mention a few.

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