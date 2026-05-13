First Lady Applauds Bushiris for Massive K300 Million Boost to Beautify Malawi Initiative

First Lady Professor Gertrude Mutharika has showered praise on Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary Bushiri after the couple fulfilled their K300 million pledge to the Beautify Malawi (BEAM) Trust, delivering a major boost to the country’s sanitation and beautification drive.

The handover ceremony, held at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe today, turned into a powerful moment of gratitude and national reflection as the First Lady hailed the Bushiris for stepping forward with what she described as a transformative contribution toward building a cleaner and more beautiful Malawi.

Professor Mutharika said the donation comes at a crucial time when the country needs collective responsibility and practical action to improve sanitation standards in public spaces and communities.

“This support will go a long way in strengthening BEAM’s sanitation programmes and advancing our vision of a cleaner Malawi,” she said.

The First Lady emphasized that beautifying the nation is not the responsibility of government alone, but a shared duty requiring the participation of every citizen.

She called on Malawians to unite in restoring the country’s dignity by keeping homes, schools, hospitals, markets, and communities clean and attractive.

The K300 million donation follows a pledge made by the Bushiris during the launch of BEAM’s 2026–2030 Strategic Plan earlier this year in February.

Speaking during the ceremony, Prophet Bushiri said he was deeply inspired by the mission and impact of the BEAM Trust, describing its work as closely aligned with his own vision of transforming lives through practical community interventions.

Bushiri said true national development goes beyond words and requires citizens and institutions willing to invest in initiatives that directly improve people’s daily lives.

The donation has since attracted praise from various quarters, with many describing it as one of the biggest private sector and philanthropic contributions toward Malawi’s sanitation and beautification efforts in recent months.

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