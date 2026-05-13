Airtel Money Unveils K600 Million ‘Tola Promotion’ in Massive Customer Reward Drive

Airtel Malawi through its Airtel Money service has launched an exciting new nationwide promotion dubbed ‘Tola Promotion’, a massive K600 million customer reward initiative aimed at appreciating loyal users while accelerating digital financial inclusion in Malawi.

The promotion, which officially kicks off on May 13 and runs until August 5, 2026, will see thousands of customers walking away with life-changing cash prizes and rewards in one of the biggest mobile money promotions in the country.

Speaking during the launch, Airtel Malawi Marketing Director Joshua Sichinga said the promotion is more than just a giveaway, describing it as a campaign built around empowerment, resilience, ambition, and hope for a brighter future.

“This is Airtel Money’s commitment to accelerating digital financial inclusion by empowering individuals, businesses, and communities to thrive in a connected and cashless Malawi,” said Sichinga.

Over the next three months, Airtel Money customers will compete for a staggering K600 million worth of prizes through daily, weekly, and grand prize draws.

The promotion will reward:

Daily winners with various prizes,

Three weekly winners with K5 million each,

300 customers with K50,000 cash prizes,

And one lucky grand prize winner who will walk away with a jaw-dropping K50 million.

The initiative is expected to drive increased usage of digital financial services as more Malawians continue embracing mobile money transactions for everyday business and personal needs.

Meanwhile, Director General of the Malawi Gaming and Lotteries Authority, Muchanankhwaye Mpuluka, has urged Airtel Money users to remain vigilant throughout the promotion period and avoid falling victim to fraudsters.

Mpuluka advised customers to strictly follow the official terms and conditions of the promotion and only trust verified communication channels from Airtel Money.

Customers using the My Airtel App will enjoy double chances of winning when conducting qualifying transactions such as sending money to Airtel numbers with a minimum of K5,000, paying bills, buying electricity tokens, recharging their own numbers with at least K500, or making payments in shops.

With millions up for grabs and digital transactions at the center of the campaign, the ‘Tola Promotion’ is poised to ignite excitement among Airtel Money users across the country.

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