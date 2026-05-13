SKC Mausoleum unveiling June 13

A Mausoleum for the late Vice President Saulos Chilima will be unveiled on 13 June 2026 at his resting place, Nsipe, Ntcheu, two years after he tragically lost his life in a plane crash in Mzimba.

Chairperson of the Organising Committee of the unveiling of the Mausoleum, Efrem Chilima, a close relation to the late Chilima, said in an interview yesterday that preparations for the event are going on well.

“It is true we will be unveiling the Mausoleum of the late Vice President Chilima on Saturday 13 June 2026, just three days after commemorating his second death anniversary at Nsipe in Ntcheu so that we give chance to all Malawians who loved and worked with the late Chilima to be with us during this event,” said Chilima.

He said the event will be preceded by a memorial mass at Nsipe Catholic grounds to accommodate the expected large crowd which will come to witness the event.

“So, we will have a memorial mass from 9 am and this will be followed by speeches and later we will have the unveiling of the Mausoleum,” said Chilima.

“We want to honour his life and legacy. As family we are aware that he touched so many lives with his good works and we want to thank God for giving us Saulos and celebrate his good works,” he added.

Chilima said the family will notify the nation of any other developments on the mausoleum unveiling event.

The late Chilima tragically lost his life together with eight others in a plane crash at Thungwa in Chikangawa Forest on their way to a funeral of lawyer Ralph Kasambara in Nkhata-Bay on 10 June 2024.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :