Aford risks deregistration if it fails to hold convention

December 1, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Alliance for Democracy (Aford) risks deregistration as a political party as the Political Party Act becomes effective today, December 1 which demands that all parties intending to participate in an election must hold a convention first.

Mwenifumbo (L) and Chihana : Battle for the soul of Aford

The new law, in Section 46 (1) says any political party contesting foran election but fails to hold a convention shall be deregistered by the registrar of political parties.

Spokesperson for Aford of Enoch Chihana camp KhumboMwaungulu said the party has no money to hold another election.

“We spent K43 million in the previous election and as of now, we don’t have any money,” said Mwaungulu casting doubt that a convention would be held following the annulment of the May indaba by the High Court after two parallel conventions were held one by Chihana and another by Karonga central MP Frank Mwenifumbo.

High Court judge Charles Mkandawire ordered the annulment of the two conventions which separately elected Chihana and Mwenifumbo as presidents and ordered the two camps to sit together to decide on when a single convention could be held.

In a separate interview, Mwenifumbo sounded not pleased that Aford could be deregistered due to failure to uphold the rule of law, money could not be an excuse to flout laws.

“We are not going to allow two or three people to risk and stifle democracy of Aford, we are not going to accept this. Democracy is expensive, democracy is not cheap. We are going to fight this war until democracy prevails in Aford,” said Mwenifumbo.

Mwenifumbo said Chihana and his camp could have invited the maverick Karonga legislator to a round table to discuss on how to raise the money as the court had ordered.

“I had suggested that we hold the convention on 14th or 15th December but they refused. They think they can do anything but Malawi is watching,” said Mwenifumbo.

“The issue is not about money. Convention is democracy and democracy knows no money, you cannot substitute democracy with money, we have to fulfill what democracy wants,” he said.

He said the problem with Aford is that it is run like a dictatorship enterprise.

Mwenifumbo asked Mwaungulu to make a break down how K43 million was used in the previous convention, describing the figure as cooked up and a total lie.

The current executive committee mandate expired on September 17, 2017.

In the chaotic state, Aford membership is dwindling each passing day as the power struggle in the once strong party, founded by the father of democracy in Malawi ChakufwaChihana, continues.

 

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Msasa Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Msasa
Guest
Msasa

Aford died with Chihana don’t you know that. What you are fighting for is just a ghost.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago

More From Nyasatimes