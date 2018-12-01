Aford risks deregistration if it fails to hold convention

Alliance for Democracy (Aford) risks deregistration as a political party as the Political Party Act becomes effective today, December 1 which demands that all parties intending to participate in an election must hold a convention first.

The new law, in Section 46 (1) says any political party contesting foran election but fails to hold a convention shall be deregistered by the registrar of political parties.

Spokesperson for Aford of Enoch Chihana camp KhumboMwaungulu said the party has no money to hold another election.

“We spent K43 million in the previous election and as of now, we don’t have any money,” said Mwaungulu casting doubt that a convention would be held following the annulment of the May indaba by the High Court after two parallel conventions were held one by Chihana and another by Karonga central MP Frank Mwenifumbo.

High Court judge Charles Mkandawire ordered the annulment of the two conventions which separately elected Chihana and Mwenifumbo as presidents and ordered the two camps to sit together to decide on when a single convention could be held.

In a separate interview, Mwenifumbo sounded not pleased that Aford could be deregistered due to failure to uphold the rule of law, money could not be an excuse to flout laws.

“We are not going to allow two or three people to risk and stifle democracy of Aford, we are not going to accept this. Democracy is expensive, democracy is not cheap. We are going to fight this war until democracy prevails in Aford,” said Mwenifumbo.

Mwenifumbo said Chihana and his camp could have invited the maverick Karonga legislator to a round table to discuss on how to raise the money as the court had ordered.

“I had suggested that we hold the convention on 14th or 15th December but they refused. They think they can do anything but Malawi is watching,” said Mwenifumbo.

“The issue is not about money. Convention is democracy and democracy knows no money, you cannot substitute democracy with money, we have to fulfill what democracy wants,” he said.

He said the problem with Aford is that it is run like a dictatorship enterprise.

Mwenifumbo asked Mwaungulu to make a break down how K43 million was used in the previous convention, describing the figure as cooked up and a total lie.

The current executive committee mandate expired on September 17, 2017.

In the chaotic state, Aford membership is dwindling each passing day as the power struggle in the once strong party, founded by the father of democracy in Malawi ChakufwaChihana, continues.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :