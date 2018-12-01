Hospital worker arrested for fondling private parts of woman who came for pregnancy test

A 37- year old man who works as a ground labourer at Kasungu District Hospital has been arrested for indecent assault following accusations that he fondled the private parts of a woman who had come to medical facility for pregnancy test.

Police have identified the suspect as as Evance Gausi who comes from Matako village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Lukwa in Kasungu district

Kasungu Police Station Public Relations Officer, Harry Namwaza, said: “Gausi assaulted a woman who had come for pregnancy test by fondling her breasts and private parts under the pretext that he was doing his job.

“The victim got suspicious with what Gausi was doing and she pushed him and made her way out of the room.”

He added that the victim reported the issue to her husband who later reported to the police.

“The woman reported the issue to her husband who found out that it is not the Job of Gausi to examine pregnant women and reported the issue to Kasungu Police Station,” he said.

The suspect is expected to appear in court soon to answer charges of indecent assault.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :