Mutharika holds traffic for hours after Blantyre rapturous welcome: ‘DPP landslide victory 2019 certain’

President Peter Mutharika on Friday held traffic in the commercial city of Blantyre for three hours after he disembarked from his official vehicle to walk on foot in the city as hundreds accorded him a rapturous welcome.

Forming a long blue sea column that coiled along the Sanjika Road, the multitudes escorted Mutharika all the way to hilltop Sanjika Palace, defying rain drizzles and a chilly weather.

But some residents were angry with the resultant traffck jam and have taken up in social media platforms, condemning why they events had put the city on hold as police did not allow vehicles to come in or out of the city for a good three hours.

“I am stuck here for almost two hours now. I have to take my daughter to hospital, this is unfair,” says a post on face book by Hilda Gomani Banda.

Other residents had to go back to history, saying this was the same reason they voted out Kamuzu Banda and his Malawi Congress Party (MCP) government, saying the former Head of State used to hold traffic for more than three hours whenever he wanted to use the road.

However, others resorted to insults.

Leader of the UTM party who is also State Vice-President, Saulos Chilima told a rally in Ntcheu some months ago that once voted into power, he would not allow the police to hold traffic just because he wants to use the road.

He said the police can devise more sophisticated ways of his security than holding traffic on endless hours, bringing work and business to a halt “just because one person wants to use the road

Speaking to the DPP supporters, Mutharika assured that DPP’s 2019 victory is certain.

“I wish to assure you that there’s nothing that will stop DPP from winning next year’s election. The recent Financial Intelligence Unit as well as other reputable research institutions have predicted victory in our favour due to numerous developmental project this administration has undertaken thus far,” he said.

He nonetheless advised Malawians against being carried away by some unrealistic promises ahead of next year, challenging that they are policy blank.

On vote rigging claims by the opposition, Mutharika said DPP has no business in rigging elections, saying those spreading these “fake news” are just afraid of facing the reality of losing elections next year.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :