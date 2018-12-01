Mutharika holds traffic for hours after Blantyre rapturous welcome: ‘DPP landslide victory 2019 certain’

December 1, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter 13 Comments

President Peter Mutharika on Friday held traffic in the commercial city of Blantyre for three hours after he disembarked from his official vehicle to walk on foot in the city as hundreds  accorded him a rapturous welcome.

Hundreds of supporters lined up the streest to welcome Mutharika on arrival at Sanjika

DPP supporters cheerful mood

Hundreds of supporters lined up the streest to welcome Mutharika on arrival at Sanjika

DPP supporters who welcomed Mutharika at Sanjika Palace

Forming a long blue sea column that coiled along the Sanjika Road, the multitudes escorted Mutharika all the way to hilltop Sanjika Palace, defying rain drizzles and a chilly weather.

But some residents were angry with the resultant traffck jam and  have taken up in social media platforms, condemning why they events had  put the city on hold as police did not allow vehicles to come in or out of the city for a good three hours.

“I am stuck here for almost two hours now. I have to take my daughter to hospital, this is unfair,” says a post on face book by Hilda Gomani Banda.

Other residents had to go back to history, saying this was the same reason they voted out Kamuzu Banda and his Malawi Congress Party (MCP)  government, saying the former Head of State used to hold traffic for more than three hours whenever he wanted to use the road.

However, others resorted to insults.

Leader of the UTM party who is also State Vice-President,  Saulos Chilima told a rally in Ntcheu some months ago that once voted into power, he would not allow the police to hold traffic just because he wants to use the road.

He said the police can devise more sophisticated ways of his security than holding traffic on endless hours, bringing work and business to a halt “just because one person wants to use the road

Speaking to the DPP supporters, Mutharika assured that DPP’s 2019 victory is certain.

“I wish to assure you that there’s nothing that will stop DPP from winning next year’s election. The recent Financial Intelligence Unit as well as other reputable research institutions have predicted victory in our favour due to numerous developmental project this administration has undertaken thus far,” he said.

He nonetheless advised Malawians against being carried away by some unrealistic promises ahead of next year, challenging that they are policy blank.

On vote rigging claims by the opposition, Mutharika said DPP has no business in rigging elections, saying those spreading these “fake news” are just afraid of facing the reality of losing elections next year.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

13
Leave a Reply

avatar
13 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
7 Comment authors
LazarusCadetsGeorgeLukaGembe Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Lazarus
Guest
Lazarus

This is total madness, we want leaders who have vision, not selfish leaders.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Cadets
Guest
Cadets

Apumbwa nose please tell Maliseche Pumbwa wa Mkulu kuti what he did yesterday will cost him the presidency , we are very angry people right now

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
George
Guest
George

Who is doubting that DPP will win? Crowds speak for themselves

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Luka
Guest
Luka

From the above headline it sounds like blantyre is the whole of malawi

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Gembe
Guest
Gembe

Ma Lorry united kutenga anthu kumati amulandira fisiyo

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Maliseche
Guest
Maliseche

I understand this is what MCP used to do when they were in power? Zoona kodi?………..we should not let what happened yesterday in Blantyre ever happen again anywhere, I don’t care who is ruling! It was total chipwilikiti ! ………….a lot of lost productive hours, we can’t develop like that!

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
George
Guest
George

It seems all unattractive people are stuck in DPP

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Cashgate
Guest
Cashgate

I have finally decided who NOT TO VOTE FOR,

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
145 million
Guest
145 million

Thank God they only have 5 months left of this maddness. Uchitsilu umenewu tidzathetsa pa MAY 21 2019. …….it was a real headache!!!!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Apumbea
Guest
Apumbea

Brought back sick memories of MCP and Kamuzu Banda, we can’t have this anymore, those were three hours of non-productivity…….. FUCK YOU MR MALISECHE, FUCK YOU DPP! YOU ARE DONE!!!

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago

More From Nyasatimes