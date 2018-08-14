Aford starts galvanising North, Chihana battles to return Rumphi Central consituency

Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) has begun its tour to the northern region ahead of the May 21 tripartite elections where, among others, it is conducting house meetings with the party leadership on the grassroots level.

Over the weekend the party leadership was in Rumphi Central Constituency and then in Mzuzu City.

Its leader Enock Chihana is fighting to re-claim the Rumphi Central constituency where he is likely to contest against Chidumba Mkandawire and present Attorney General (AG) Charles Mhango of ruling DPP.

Chihana has been hit with accusations that he is frequently out of the country a thing he downplayed.

“I am always in touch with my constituents. And, who said I am always out of the country?” said Chihana.

But he said it was unimportant to dwell on his constituency, saying his aim is to build the party at [North] level.

“There are so many housekeeping issues that have to be addressed so that AFORD reclaims its glory. They were so many issues immediately after our elective convention,” said Chihana.

Karonga Central Constituency legislator, Frank Mwenifumbo, had held a parallel convention and challenged Chihana that he, too, is AFORD president.

The matter has been featured highly in courts.

And, on the tour, vice president Reverend Precious Chisi said the tour has deliberately started with the northern region.

“We have been to Rumphi over the weekend, and then to Mzuzu. This week alone we will reach out to Nkhata Bay, Karonga and Chitipa districts,” said Chisi.

According to him, they have upped their game to connect with their members because “AFORD is still a party to reckon with.”

In 2014, AFORD was in alliance with the People’s Party (PP) but the party flopped heavily only trailing a distant third after the victors the Democratic Progressive Party.

