Kombeza introduces K2m ‘Big 4 Netball Bonanza’

Its real!! Southern Region Netball Committee (SRNC) has secured K2 million sponsorship deal of a two-day netball tournament which will be called ‘Kombeza Big 4 Netball Bonanza’ courtesy of Kombeza Foods Company.

The bonanza which is set to take place on September 1-2 2018 at Blantyre Youth Centre (BYC) will bring together a top class of four netball giants from the current Rainbow Paints, Blantyre and District Netball League (BDNL) first round standings namely Kukoma Diamonds, Thunder Queens, Tigresses and Zomba based side Prison Sisters.

Kombeza Foods Company disclosed their partnership with SRNC on Monday (August 13) during a press briefing held at BYC where the two parties also signed their agreement.

Speaking during the ceremony Managing Director of Kombeza Foods Mdingase Dingi Tewete said they have decided to come up with the netball bonanza as part of thanking allv the women for supporting

Kombeza yoghut product which has been a true friend to many women in the country.

Tewete also said that out of the all sporting desciplines which are inthe country they made a choice of doing a partnership with netball because it is the only sport which is making progress in as far as

promoting the Malawi flag is concerned.

“We could’ve chosen to support other sporting activities but to us netball always comes as the first as such we are aiming at helping to promote the sport especially in the southern region where our company

is currently based,” said Tewete.

Commenting on the development SRNC Vice Chairperson Chimwemwe Bakali said he was very much delighted with the coming of Kombeza Big 4 Netball Bonanza saying the competition will give a good advantage to the battling teams to get more money after playing for few hours and have an opportunity to improve in their weakness areas in the on-going league.

“This is a rare fantastic opportunity in the game of netball. We’ve competitions that covers a long period but they can’t match at this level interms of prizes so we are excited with the interest that kombeza Foods Company have shown to us. We are very sure that the bonanza will bring another excitment moment to the fans and promote talent,” said Bakali.

Kukoma Diamonds attacker Shira Dimba said the competition has come at a right time when all the four teams will be gearing up to meet again in the second round of the league.

“I can see a stiff competition and am happy because it will also give a true reflection of how the teams have prepared for each other,” said Dimba.

Prison Sisters captain Ethel Ng’ambi said they will try to intensify their preparations so that they make their first history by winning the bonanza.

Winner of the bonanza is expected to pocket K300 000 while runners-up will get K150 000 whereas the third placed team will recieve K100 000 and fourth team will walk away with K80 000.

There will be also individual awards category which include best defender,centre, shooter as well as the most outstanding umpire.

Kombeza Foods Company was established in 2016 and currently it only produces Kombeza yoghut which is in four flavours such as strawbery, peach, pine apple and natural flavour.

