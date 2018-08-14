Katsonga lures Chilima to opposition electoral block for 2019 Malawi watershed polls

Vice-President Saulos Chilima who is leading a new political sensation, United Transformation Movement(UTM) has been persuaded to unite with at least nine opposition parties have so far shown interest in the electoral alliance as the 2019 Tripartite Elections are drawing closer.

People’s Progressive Movement (PPM) president Mark Katsonga said the possible alliance will be a force to oust ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and share same vision to deal with challenges the country is facing, especially unemployment.

He commented on reports doing rounds on social media that he has joined UTM, saying there have been talks with the movement to pull in one direction with other parties with DPP as a “common enemy”.

“DPP has failed Malawians and it is high time it was kicked out of government,” said Katsonga.

“Malawians are suffering and the economy is not ticking,” he added.

UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati said there is hope of forming an alliance ahead of the polls.

She said Malawians need a government of the people, for the people and by the people, “and not the one we are currently have; of the party, for the party and to the party.”

DPP said it is not moved by the opposition’s strategy, saying if anything, it is a sign that the opposition has respect for the President Peter Mutharika and his party.

Minister of Information and Communications Technology Nicholas Dausi, who is also the government spokesperson, said as government and DPP, they see nothing new in alliances, saying such partnerships have failed in the past.

“Let us wait and see. This means they have respect for DPP as the strongest party in the country. As a party and government, our interest is to develop the country and Malawians are the best judge,” he said.

Since the introduction of multiparty politics in the country, opposition political parties have resorted to forming alliances ahead of elections in a bid to unseat the ruling party.

In the 1999 general elections, MCP made an alliance with Aford, but they lost to the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Bakili Muluzi.

In 2004, Mgwirizano Coalition comprising MCP, Aford and other smaller parties again failed to dislodge the UDF, whose torchbearer was Bingu wa Mutharika, before he ditched the party to form DPP.

In 2009, MCP and UDF formed an alliance, which also failed to win while, in 2014, Tisintha Alliance, championed by George Nnesa of Mafunde, also worked in vain.

