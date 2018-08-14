Lawyer demand Chitipa Council to stop using Kawomga as legitimate T/A Nthalire

Chieftaincy wrangle between the family members for Traditional Authority (TA) Nthalire continues as the Mzuzu based legal practitioners, Jivason and company have now warned Chitipa District Council against favouring Ackim Kawonga as the legitimate Traditional Authority (T/A).

According to a letter signed by lawyer George Kadzipatike, it has come to the attention of the legal practitioners that Chitipa District Council is regarding Kawonga as legitimate TA Nthalire while the case between him and their client is still in High court.

“We demand that your office should stop Kawonga from acting as TA Nthalire forthwith and instead, your office should identity a neutral person to act in that position until the conclusion of the case in the High Court,” the letter reads in part.

Kadzipatike has warned that if the Council does not act on the matter by August 15, 2018 they will commence court proceedings against the Council in the High Court.

“Both parties already settled for a neutral person in the name of Ronald Kasondo to be acting T/A although Kawonga took over the position. We therefore look forward to your prompt action,” the letter dated August 8, 2018 stated.

In December last year, Kawonga through his lawyer obtained a court document from the High Court in Mzuzu asking Chitipa Council and it’s agencies from recognizing him as acting TA Nthalire.

The defendant was selected through an elective vote which the claimant is against saying that through rotational he is the one eligible to the throne.

District Commissioner (DC) for Chitipa Michael Chimbalanga said that the council is currently not using Kawonga as TA adding that they are waiting for a judgment from the High Court.

“As a council we do not regard him as TA, and he does not attend our meetings,” he said.

