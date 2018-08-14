Chilima urges Varsity students to be resolute in resolve for a better Malawi to be possible

University and college students in the country have been urged to be resolute in their resolve in order for them to make meaningful contributions towards Malawi’s socio-economic and development growth as future leaders.

The call was made when a group of students’ leaders from both public and private universities and colleges across the country visited vice president Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima at his offices in Lilongwe.

Chilima who is also leading United Transformation Movement (UTM) said: “I would like to encourage you all to be active citizens and ask you to meticulously increase your participation and involvement matters that affect the development of this country because the future belongs only to the organised.”

The vice president said a better Malawi is possible but that the students as the future leaders and decision makers of the country must stand up , be counted and be part of the revolution to drain the swamp.

Said Chilima: “Malawi needs change and for that change to come, we need the young intellectuals to take charge and ensure that things are done in the right way.

“ As young futuristic leaders we must step up forward and challenge the rot that has been going on in this country for the past decades. We need new ways of thinking and doing things to have a better Malawi for all and not just for the chosen few.”

Chilima urged the students to register themselves and also to encourage others to do so, so that they can be able to vote come May 2019.

“We must all register ourselves so we can be able to vote during the elections. We have the power through the ballot to bring about the change we want and make Malawi, our only home, to be a better place,” said Chilima.

US based outspoken UTM’s social media commentator, Manice Hale, who coordinated the meeting between alongside another US-based UTM executive member, Keith Manganya and Bishop Trevor Kautsire said: “These students like many Malawians are tired of the thieving and corrupt politicians and want change. They want you to lead them in draining the swamp.”

“The time for change is now, but change will not come if we just sit on our laurels and do nothing. We need to act and take out all thieves that are in power and together build and restore our country to its glory. We can do this and as people, we must act now so that we can secure our future,” said Hale, who is UTM’s international director of campaign and recruitment based in US.

Jaston Bulaula from Polytechnic said: “As UTM students’ wings, we are appreciative of the efforts to include us in the advent of the new wave of political change that UTM seeks to bring about.”

In his remarks, Christian Chikalimba from Malawi College of Accountancy (MCA) said that the youth especially those in higher learning institutions are the driving force behind change for the better in any country in the world.

“It is our hope that we will work hand in hand to truly transform this great nation with an inclusive movement that is propelled towards change for all.”

Chilima assured the young intellectuals that once elected into power as the president of Malawi he will ensure that quota system which he described as ‘a satanic act’ is abolished so that only deserving and hardworking students are selected to the university.

“Tertiary education is essential and decisive to development of any country and as UTM our first priority after elected into office is to make sure that higher education is made available to everyone in the country,” said Chilima.

Wisdom Promise Phalula of Catholic University (CU) making his contribution said: “As a student body we would like to be actively involved in the advancement of the UTM’s agenda. We are grateful that Dr Chilima encourages the youth in the country to take their rightful place as development partners and not merely be used as instruments of violence.”

Ulemu Kanyongolo from the University of Malawi, Chancellor College asked the vice president to empower and equip the youth in the country with resources so that they are self-reliant and can thus contribute positively to the socio-economic growth of the Malawi nation.

“There should also be a provision of legal studies by other private institutions of higher learning and educational loans must be made available to all students without looking at where they are coming from or to be specific, which region. There must be equality for all,” said Kanyongolo.

Chilima assured the students that their suggestions will be incorporated in the policy documents to ensure that everyone’s voice is heard.

During Chilima’s meeting with the students, there was no beer that was distributed to the UTM wing leaders as was the case some weeks ago where State House entertained President Peter Mutharika’s intellectual guests as they imbibed Chibuku and the students were given Mk25, 0000. 000 each.

