Aford truce hailed ahead of Malawi 2019 polls

Malawi’s leading daily newspaper , The Nation, has used its extended coverage of announcement by Alliance for Democracy (Aford) legislator Frank Mwenifumbo, who has been battling with party leader Enoch Chihana for presidency, that he will recognise his nemesis as legitimate leader, to commend the party for leaving the squabbles behind it and start building for the future.

Mwenifumbo (L) and Chihana : Time for Aford to get to work

Mwenifumbo, who is member of Parliament (MP) for Karonga Central, told reporters at the party’s Area 49 office in Lilongwe that he is willing to work with Chihana, who is Rumphi Central MP, as the legitimate president according to the 2013 convention after the High Court nullified the May 2018 elective conference the party held at Don Bosco in Lilongwe.

Chihana has since described Mwenifumbo’s peace overture as “ a welcome development.”

Divisions rocked Aford since May when there were two camps that of Mwenifumbo and Chihana where they all claimed to be presidents until a court decision to nullify the convention.

In its editorial comment, The Nation, commended Aford, that despite wasting valuable time claiming the party leadership instead of building the party structures and strategising for the 2019 elections, it is time to bury the hatchet and move forward.

“For the party to have an impact, it needs to start acting now. There is a lot to be done between now and the elections and needless to say, theirs is a tight race against time,” the paper said.

It observed that Aford has practically weeks to hold primary elections where they can elect candidates to represent the party in the polls.

“For Aford to have any impact at all in the next elections, it needs to get together, leave the squabbles behind it and start building forthe future.”

The paper pointed out that for democracy to flourish, it requires stable political parties that embrace intraparty democracy.

University of Livingstonia Political analyst George Phiri said the reconciliation efforts should be supported and hoped that the peace will last.

He said in quotes reported by the paper: “In politics there are no permanent enemies, there are always grounds people can come together, what Mwenifumbo has done is commendable. If they are doing that for the people it is good, it will be of no importance if they will do it for themselves.”

