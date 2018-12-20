Nomads deny TN Starts top 8 finish: Malawi TNM Super League

Be Forward Wanderers denied TN Stars a chance to play in the Airtel Top 8 next season as it came from behind to draw with the Kasungu based out-fit 1-1 on Wednesday in the TNM Super League.



Mighty Wanderers salvaged a draw

In a well patronised encounter played at the Kasungu Stadium, TN Stars scored first through a header from Stain Dave.



The Nomads equalized in the second half through a Misheck Botomani’s bicycle kick in the 70th minute.



Wanderers,who are preparing for FISD Cup Final against Silver Strikers on Sunday rested most of their regular players. They left out their first choice goalkeeper, Nenani Juwayo, Francis Mulimbika and Esau Kanyenda, while others likes Joseph Kamwendo, Alfred Manyozo jnr, Yamikani Chester, Peter Cholopi were left on the bench.



They also introduced their hit man Zicco Mkanda towards the end of the game, while Isaac Kaliati and Felix Zulu were also introduced from the bench.



Playing on a slippery and muddy pitch, players from both sides had difficulties in playing a passing game.



However, TN Stars had an upper hand in the first 15 minutes as they gave the visiting team some problems.



Wanderers responded positively in the second half with some fine touches especially when they brought in Kaliat and Zulu.



TN Stars have themselves to blame for failure to kill off the game in the 80th minute when Stain Dave was gifted a pass from Dennis Chembezi before beating Richard Chipuwa only to shoot wide.



Wanderers also had a clear chance when Kaliati gave Peter Wadabwa a nice pass and face to face with the goalkeeper he released a weak shot which was very easy for TN keeper.



Towards the end of the game,TN Stars coach Meke Mwase spend most of his time on the touchline to encourage his boys to secure Airtel Top 8 goal but to no avail as Harry Nyirenda stood firmly in defence for the Nomads.



Both teams have wrapped up their games in the 2018 season with the Nomads finishing second with 63 points while TN Stars have finished on position nine with 36 points.

