Africa Institute trains Malawi airport staff  in security management

The Africa Institute for Capacity Development (AICD) which is based in Gauteng Province in South Africa, has been conducting a Total Quality Management in Airport Security (TQMS) training for Malawian civil aviation personnel at Platinum Hotel in the Capital Lilongwe.

AICD Admission Officer, Alexander Njikho, told Nyasa Times that TQMS is a practical course and provides guidance to aviation staff at managerial level on quality management in airport security and associated pro-active initiatives that are in accordance with TQMS and airport industry leading practices.

The training for the Malawian staff began on 8 July and ends Friday, 19 July 2019.

Njikho said the training has come about because airports are now focusing more on satisfying customer expectations while also adopting new techniques and methodologies of other sectors, such as logistics, hospitality and telecommunications.

“Modern airports have acknowledged the importance of ensuring a positive customer experience focusing on passenger satisfaction rankings and passenger spending. Airports should review their strategies for the future to incorporate the concepts of TQMS and customer experience,” he said.

Nyikho added that customer service and experience has evolved into an integral component of every airport’s strategy and has similar principles with TQMS.

“Both require a holistic approach and can become sources of competitive advantage and brand differentiation.

“When we look across other industries, for example, Uber and Airborne, we can see great examples of how customer experience design and thinking can make significant, positive changes to a brand and an industry; all by putting the customer at the center of their business”.

He said this two weeks course provides practical guidelines and case studies using TQMS concepts in respective strategies, going beyond the compliance phase.

“It also analyses customer experience, beyond simple airport customer service, towards a seamless and memorable experience and at the end of this course, participants will learn how to define the concept of TQMS and the benefits for airports as well as summarize latest approaches and best practices in TQMS within the airport industry as well as other service sectors”.

Njikho added that TQMS defines a management concept for long-term success through customer satisfaction.

“In a TQMS effort, all members of an organization participate in improving processes, services and their work culture with a goal to meet or exceed the expectations of their customers.

“TQMS is the ideal mechanism for airports to combine, coordinate and integrate the quality management initiatives in the diverse airport activities, while ensuring continuous quality improvement,” he said.

He also said that participants will be able to define the framework of an airport TQMS strategy and how it impacts the airports activities.

According to Njikho, AICD training institute has been offering short courses and tailor-made training, leadership development programs, consultancy and research services for over 10 years now.

Today, AICD is regarded by many globally as one of the most competent and reputable training institutes with proud tradition of delivering training seminars beyond participants expectations at the most affordable price.

“It is rated as most affordable and delivering high quality training with head office at Kempton Park, Gauteng, South Africa.

“It offers short courses in Nine countries of Malawi, South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Botswana, Swaziland, Nigeria and United Arab Emirates,” said Njikho.

