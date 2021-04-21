Africa Magic to premiere new series, Baby Drama, Wednesday, April 21

Africa Magic, the continent’s leading provider of premium entertainment content, will on Wednesday, April 21 premiere a new television series, Baby Drama.

A statement from MultiChoice says Baby Drama revolves around the lives of five women who deal with the reality of how a baby or — lack of one — affects their lives.

The new series, which will air from 22:00 CAT on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv channel 151), features some of the finest talents in Nollywood such as Bimbo Akintola, Joseph Benjamin, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, Wole Ojo, Uru Eke and Nollywood newbies, Anee Icha and Nengi Adoki.

Africa Magic Channel Director, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu is outed as saying: “Baby Drama will take viewers on an emotional rollercoaster as they get immersed in the lives of the characters, their relationships and their journeys to parenthood.

“It also explores the myths and cultural nuances associated with pregnancy, delayed childbirth, assisted reproduction, and how individuals deal with the changes from having a baby or not having one at all.

“We’re excited about this new series and we are sure our viewers will be entertained by the stellar cast and excellent storytelling we are known for.”

DStv viewers can watch these exciting series via the DStv app on multiple devices at no additional cost. The app is available for download from the Apple and Google Play app stores.

The series will also be available on online streaming service, Showmax. DStv Premium customers get Showmax at no extra cost whilst DStv Compact Plus, Compact, Confam and Yanga customers get it at half the price.

For more information on these and other Africa Magic programming, viewers can visit www.africamagic.tv or follow the verified social media pages of DStv and Africa Magic.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!