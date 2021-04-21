MOC trains table tennis coaches

Sixteen people have been drilled in coaching skills for table tennis in a ten-day training that took place in Lilongwe funded by the Malawi Olympic Committee (MOC).

The training which was facilitated by a Kenyan table tennis trainer, Michael Kuliya, came to an end on Monday and MOC says the aim is to open up for more sporting disciplines including individual games in preparation for the 2025 Olympic Games.

Osborn Banda, an official from the Malawi Olympic Committee, says at the 2020 Olympic Games, it is only swimming, running, judo and javelin that will represent Malawi in Tokyo, Japan this June but other countries will be sending athletes in more sporting disciplines hence the need for Malawi to start preparing for a wider representation in 2025.

“We are trying our best to see to it that we allow more sporting disciplines to compete and qualify for Olympic Games. For this to materialise, we need well trained coaches. There are no short cuts in sports. An athlete needs about ten years to establish oneself and reach the level of clinching medals at world stage,” explained Banda.

Floriano Massa Junior was among those who attended the training and as a former representative for Malawi in tennis, he said his experience as a player will help him in coaching as well.

“As a former player, I feel one can understand how players feel when takes up the role of a coach. Table tennis needs determination and patience for one to become an expert as a table tennis player. If government can continue supporting table tennis, we can have better players as a country, that can represent us at any level,” remarked Massa.

MOC used funds from the Olympic Solidarity to organise the training.

