Africa Ombudsman body warns against non compliance of determinations 

International Ombudsman Institute President, Peter Tyndall has called on African countries especially Malawi to fully comply with determinations by the ombudsman.

Tyndall said this in an interview with Nyasa Times on Monday soon after opening African Regional Training on the role of ombudsman in promoting and enforcing accountability, ethics and transparency in the public sector.

He said his office has received numerous reports of defaulting determinations by the ombudsman office.

“We are ready to assist Malawi Office and indeed other African ombudsman office once we are approached but it’s time Governments should start respecting the role of ombudsman and respect their determinations,” Said Tyndall.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Malawi Ombudsman Martha Mwangonde welcomed statement Tyndall.

Mwangonde confirmed about government disrespectful towards determinations by her office.

“What I did was that I reported the issue to parliament Legal Affairs Committee and Parliament summoned all defaulting Ministries, Departments and Agencies as am speaking now, things have improved , the compliance has changed,” said Mwangonde.

Commenting on the importance of the training, Mwangonde said the training will help ombudsmen to fully understand Ombudsmen role in promoting and enforcing accountability ethics and and transparency.

