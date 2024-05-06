Africa-US Business Summit: Chakwera dines with US investors, woos them to invest in Malawi

Malawi leader Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera,on Sunday met United States of America (USA) based investors at the the Malawi-Texas Roundtable in order for him to outline investment opportunities Malawi is having poised under Agriculture, Tourism and Mining (ATM).

During the meeting the President underlined the urgent need for the country to break free from the shackles of poverty through strategic investments.

Speaking during the Malawi-Texas Business Roundtable on Sunday, President Chakwera emphasized the significance of attracting investors who prioritise sustainable development over exploitation.

“Malawi needs to get out of the poverty trap but only with trusted investors who are not interested in exploiting Malawi,” said President Chakwera during the event organised by Time to Revive, in Dallas, Texas, on the sidelines of the US-Africa Summit.

The President expressed gratitude to Dr. Martin, a key figure in organising the roundtable, for his consistent support towards Malawi’s development agenda.

Touting Malawi’s potential, President Chakwera welcomed a diverse group of business leaders keen on exploring investment opportunities in priority sectors to Malawi’s growth Malawi’s dubbed ATM Strategy (Agriculture, Tourism and Mining).

“I have convened this Business Roundtable to provide a platform for you to present your companies and portfolios to my officials,” he said while emphasising his administration’s commitment to facilitating a conducive environment for investment.

Under the ATM strategy, Malawi prioritises cooperation and investment in increasing productivity through commercialisation and digitisation, enhancing value through industrialisation and promoting sustainability through climate-smart business practices.

President Chakwera said Malawi is actively collaborating with regional partners to facilitate access to emerging markets through its membership in the African Continental Free Trade Area.

President Chakwera expressed optimism that the roundtable discussions, which attracted big companies in agriculture, oil and gas and media among others, would pave the way for mutually beneficial partnerships, driving sustainable economic growth and development in Malawi.

In his remarks, Dr. Martin, Founder of Time to Revive, expressed excitement about the Malawian leader’s emphasis on mindset change as a fundamental aspect of realizing the Malawi 2063 vision.

“We are here to explore avenues to further our partnership in realising the Malawi 2063 Vision. Mr. President, know that you have a dedicated team here in America ready to collaborate with you,” said Martin.

“We pray in Jesus’s name that the gold, diamonds and other minerals will be revealed in Malawi to benefit the people,” he said.

President Chakwera meets Malawians living in Texas

His Excellency Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi, says collective responsibility and collaboration in driving the development of Malawi was important.

Addressing over 100 Malawians from Dallas, Texas and its environs on Sunday evening, President Chakwera stressed the vital role that every Malawian, including those living abroad, plays in the nation’s progress.

“One person cannot fulfill the vision of the country if there is no collective responsibility. We need all hands on deck,” said President Chakwera, stressing the significance of unity and concerted efforts towards national development.

